Nov 1 Pitney Bowes Inc

* Pitney bowes inc - sees fy revenue, on a constant currency basis, to be in range of a 1 percent decline to 3 percent decline when compared to 2015.

* Pitney bowes inc - sees fy free cash flow to be in range of $400 million to $450 million.

* Pitney bowes inc - for 2016, company expects to be at low-end of its annual guidance range for revenue and adjusted earnings per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $3.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pitney bowes announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 revenue $839 million versus i/b/e/s view $851.8 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.75 to $1.82

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S