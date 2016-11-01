BRIEF-Skyline Medical signs agreement for GLG Pharma to be exclusive distributor of Streamway System in the U.K.
* Skyline Medical signs agreement for GLG Pharma to be exclusive distributor of Streamway System in the U.K.
Nov 1 Pitney Bowes Inc
* Pitney bowes inc - sees fy revenue, on a constant currency basis, to be in range of a 1 percent decline to 3 percent decline when compared to 2015.
* Pitney bowes inc - sees fy free cash flow to be in range of $400 million to $450 million.
* Pitney bowes inc - for 2016, company expects to be at low-end of its annual guidance range for revenue and adjusted earnings per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $3.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pitney bowes announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 revenue $839 million versus i/b/e/s view $851.8 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.75 to $1.82
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
