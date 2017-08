BRIEF-Archer Daniels Midland posts Q3 adj EPS $0.59, rev $15.83 bln

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co

* Qtrly revenues $15,832 million versus $16,565 million last year

* Qtrly agricultural services operating profit $ 193 million versus $ 149 million

* Qtrly oilseeds processing operating profit $144 million versus $335 million

* Q3 revenue view $16.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adm reports third quarter earnings of $0.58 per share, $0.59 per share on an adjusted basis

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.59 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: