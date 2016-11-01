FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-FIS Q3 adjusted earnings $1.00/shr from cont ops
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-FIS Q3 adjusted earnings $1.00/shr from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Information Services Inc

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $3.85

* Sees fy organic revenue growth of approximately 4.5 percent

* Q3 revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.82, revenue view $9.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fis reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.00 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue rose 46.2 percent to $2.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.