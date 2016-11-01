FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
BRIEF-Milacron Q3 GAAP adjusted non-GAAP earnings $0.36/shr
November 1, 2016 / 12:15 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Milacron Q3 GAAP adjusted non-GAAP earnings $0.36/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Milacron Holdings Corp

* Milacron Holdings Corp. reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 sales $292.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $302 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q3 2016 new orders $284.3 million versus $275.2 million in Q3 2015

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $45 million to $50 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.17 billion to $1.175 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

