BRIEF-Truecar estimates Oct avg transaction price for new light vehicle was $33,544, up 2.5 pct

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Truecar Inc

* Projects u.s. Revenue from new vehicle sales reached $46 billion for month of October, down 4.2 percent from a year ago.

* Average transaction prices in october 2016 remained nearly flat compared to prior month while showing a gain of 2.5% over prior year.

* Truecar estimates average transaction price for a new light vehicle was $33,544 in october, up 2.5 percent from a year ago.

