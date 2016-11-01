FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Truecar estimates Oct avg transaction price for new light vehicle was $33,544, up 2.5 pct
November 1, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Truecar estimates Oct avg transaction price for new light vehicle was $33,544, up 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Truecar Inc

* Projects u.s. Revenue from new vehicle sales reached $46 billion for month of October, down 4.2 percent from a year ago.

* Average transaction prices in october 2016 remained nearly flat compared to prior month while showing a gain of 2.5% over prior year.

* Truecar estimates average transaction price for a new light vehicle was $33,544 in october, up 2.5 percent from a year ago.

* October auto sales set to reach $46 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

