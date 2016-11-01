FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-DHI Group Q3 loss per share $0.35
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-DHI Group Q3 loss per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dhi Group Inc

* DHI Group Inc announces third quarter 2016 results, completion of comprehensive strategic review and intention to explore strategic alternatives

* Q3 loss per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $56.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $56.6 million

* DHI Group Inc - To engage, with support of board of directors, an investment bank to explore strategic alternatives

* Announced appointment of its new chief financial officer, Luc Grégoire, who joined company on Tuesday

* DHI Group Inc - Sees FY revenues $225.3 - $226 million

* DHI Group Inc - Sees FY 2016 diluted loss per share $0.05 - $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.