FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Cummins Q3 EPS $1.72
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cummins Q3 EPS $1.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc

* Cummins announces third quarter 2016 results

* Cummins inc says full year 2016 ebit expected to be 11.3 percent of sales, compared to prior guidance of 11.6 to 12.2 percent

* Currency negatively impacted revenues in quarter by approximately 2 percent compared to last year, primarily due to a stronger us dollar

* On track to deliver goal of 25% decremental ebit margin for full year 2016

* Cummins announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $4.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.23 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.72

* Sees fy 2016 revenue down 9 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.