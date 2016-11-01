FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
BRIEF-Angie's List qtrly loss per share $0.28
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:00 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Angie's List qtrly loss per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Angie's List Inc

* Says q3 revenue of $79.7 million as compared to $87.0 million for q3 of 2015

* Decided to explore strategic alternatives to achieve full potential of new platform

* Recently engaged allen & company llc and BofA Merrill lynch to explore these strategic opportunities

* Angie's list - now able to execute additional $15 million to $20 million of annualized cost efficiencies, reductions in q4 that will benefit 2017 and beyond

* Qtrly loss per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Angie's list reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $79.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $82 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

