BRIEF-Angie's List qtrly loss per share $0.28

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Angie's List Inc
* Says q3 revenue of $79.7 million as compared to $87.0 million for q3 of 2015
* Decided to explore strategic alternatives to achieve full potential of new platform
* Recently engaged allen & company llc and BofA Merrill lynch to explore these strategic opportunities
* Angie's list - now able to execute additional $15 million to $20 million of annualized cost efficiencies, reductions in q4 that will benefit 2017 and beyond
* Qtrly loss per share $0.28
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Angie's list reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $79.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $82 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: