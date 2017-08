Nov 1 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Jacobs in joint venture for Bruce Highway upgrade project in Australia

* Jacobs engineering group inc - $860 million project involves upgrading highway to six lanes among others

* Jacobs engineering group inc - detailed design has commenced, with major construction expected to begin in mid-2017