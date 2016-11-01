FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Wajax Corp Q3 earnings per share C$0.38
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:35 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Wajax Corp Q3 earnings per share C$0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wajax Corp

* Wajax corp - consolidated backlog at september 30, 2016 of $142.1 million decreased $23.1 million compared to $165.2 million on june 30, 2016

* Wajax corp - now expect approximately $8 million of savings in 2016

* Wajax corp - full $15 million in estimated cost savings expected to be realized in 2017

* Wajax corp - outlook for remainder of 2016 is that market conditions will remain challenging

* Wajax announces 2016 third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.38

* Q3 revenue c$286.6 million versus i/b/e/s view c$291.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.