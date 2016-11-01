FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tractor Supply declares qtrly dividend of $0.24 per share, authorizes $1 bln increase to existing share repurchase program
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tractor Supply declares qtrly dividend of $0.24 per share, authorizes $1 bln increase to existing share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tractor Supply Co :

* Tractor Supply -authorized a $1 billion increase to its existing share repurchase program, bringing total amount authorized to date under program to $3 billion

* Tractor Supply Co says repurchase program, established in February 2007, has also been extended through December 31, 2020

* Tractor Supply Co says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of company's common stock

* Tractor Supply Company declares quarterly dividend and authorizes $1 billion increase in its share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

