Nov 1 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc

* Says for public sector, continued modest growth is expected in 2016

* Qtrly consolidated net sales $ 1.038 billion $ 1.005 billion

* Martin marietta delivers record third-quarter performance

* Q3 earnings per share $2.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.61