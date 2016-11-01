FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals expands pact with Daiichi Sankyo
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:10 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals expands pact with Daiichi Sankyo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Portola Pharmaceuticals expands clinical collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo worth up to $25 million to develop ANDEXXA (Andexanet Alfa) in Germany

* Says as part of updated agreement, Portola will expand ongoing ANNEXA-4 study in bleeding patients in Germany

* Portola Pharmaceuticals - co will receive a $15 million upfront payment, eligible to receive up to an additional $10 million upon meeting site initiation and enrollment targets

* Portola Pharmaceuticals - upon ANDEXXA's approval, Daiichi Sankyo will be eligible to receive a low single-digit royalty on ANDEXXA sales up to a total of $8 million

* Press release - Portola Pharmaceuticals expands clinical collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo worth up to $25 million to develop ANDEXXA (Andexanet Alfa) in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

