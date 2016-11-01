BRIEF-Harris Corp signs agreement to sell its Caprock communications business for $425 mln
* Proceeds from transaction will be used to pay down debt and return cash to shareholders
Nov 1 Institutional Financial Markets Inc
* Ifmi reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 revenue $14.1 million versus $12.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proceeds from transaction will be used to pay down debt and return cash to shareholders
CHICAGO, Nov 1 Engine maker Cummins Inc on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly profit as revenue was hit by weak heavy-duty truck production in North America and poor global demand for power generation equipment.
* Portola Pharmaceuticals expands clinical collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo worth up to $25 million to develop ANDEXXA (Andexanet Alfa) in Germany