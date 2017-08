Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twin Disc Inc

* Twin Disc Inc - during fiscal 2017 Q1, recorded restructuring charges of $258,000, related to headcount reductions at of co's foreign operations

* Twin Disc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 sales $35.84 million versus $37.37 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.24