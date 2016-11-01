FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Federal Signal reports Q3 earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations
November 1, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Federal Signal reports Q3 earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Federal Signal Corp -

* Quarterly consolidated backlog of $148.7 million was relatively unchanged from end of Q2 of 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Federal Signal Corporation reports increased third quarter sales and orders

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 to $0.70

* Q3 sales rose 4 percent to $187 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

