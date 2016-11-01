FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-DineEquity Inc reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
November 1, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-DineEquity Inc reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dineequity Inc

* DineEquity Inc reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Reiterates its financial guidance for fiscal 2016

* Q3 total revenue $156.0 million versus $162.4 million last year

* Q3 revenue view $161.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ihop's domestic system-wide comparable same restaurant sales were negative 0.1% for Q3 of 2016

* Applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales declined 5.2% for Q3 of 2016

* DineEquity says now sees Applebee's 2016 comparable same-restaurant sales to range between -4.0% & -5.0%. versus prior view of between -3.0% & -4.5%

* DineEquity says sees Ihop's 2016 comparable same-restaurant sales to be near low end of guidance range of between positive 0.5% and positive 2.0%

* DineEquity says revised 2016 expectations for franchise segment profit to be between $340 million and $345 million versus prior view of between $342 million and $352 million

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.46

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.33

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

