BRIEF-Kellogg posts Q3 earnings of $0.82/share

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co:

* Kellogg Company reports third quarter 2016 results and updates its earnings outlook for 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.82

* Qtrly reported net sales $3.25 billion versus $3.33 billion

* Modestly softened 2016 net sales outlook; now expect to grow a little less than 4% on a currency-neutral comparable basis

* Qtrly continues to expect full-year cash flow of approximately $1.1 billion, which includes capital expenditure

* Kellogg reiterated its plans to achieve high single-digit growth in currency-neutral comparable operating profit in 2017, excluding Venezuela

* Guidance is unchanged for FY currency-neutral comparable operating profit

* Kellogg raised 2016 earnings per share guidance range on a currency-neutral comparable basis to $4.16-$4.23, reflecting lower effective tax rate realized during Q3

* Q3 U.S. morning foods net sales $733 million versus $762 million

* Q3 Latin America net sales $197 million versus $202 million

* Q3 Asia pacific net sales $248 million versus $235 million

* Q3 net sales in Europe $594 million versus $628 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $3.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S