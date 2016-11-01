FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-HCP announces Q3 FFO per share $0.65
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-HCP announces Q3 FFO per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hcp Inc

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HCP inc - excluding qcp, full year 2016 guidance for spp cash noi growth of 2.75% - 3.75% and spp noi growth of 1.7% - 2.7%

* HCP inc - 2017 outlook for spp cash noi growth of 2.5% - 3.5% and spp noi growth of 1.5% - 2.5%

* HCP announces results for quarter ended september 30, 2016 and completes the qcp spin transaction

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.88 to $1.94

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $2.35 to $2.41

* Q3 FFO per share $0.65

* Quarterly adjusted FFO per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

