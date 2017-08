Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kone Oyj

* says has acquired the service and repair business of Downey Goodlein Elevator Corporation, in Rochester, New York

* says acquisition brings Kone into a new market and provides the talent and experience to expand the service, modernization and new installation business in upstate New York

* Price of the acquisition was not disclosed