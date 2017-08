Nov 1 (Reuters) - Microbix Biosystems Inc

* Microbix appoints new chief financial officer

* Microbix Biosystems Inc says Jim Currie is joining company on November 1, 2016 as newly appointed chief financial officer

* Microbix Biosystems Inc says Charles Wallace, company's chief financial officer, is retiring on December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: