FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Felcor reports third quarter 2016 earnings
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 1:10 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Felcor reports third quarter 2016 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Felcor Lodging Trust Inc

* Felcor reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly same-store revPAR decreased 0.7% compared to same period in 2015

* Qtrly same-store revPAR decreased 0.7% compared to same period in 2015

* Sees revPAR for same-store hotels will increase 1.25 percent - 1.5 percent for full year 2016

* Says co expects to invest approximately $15 million in redevelopment projects in 2016

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Felcor lodging trust inc says "during 2016, we plan to invest approximately $60 million in renovations as part of our long-term capital plan"

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.28

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.88 to $0.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.