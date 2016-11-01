BRIEF-Felcor reports third quarter 2016 earnings

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Felcor Lodging Trust Inc

* Felcor reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly same-store revPAR decreased 0.7% compared to same period in 2015

* Sees revPAR for same-store hotels will increase 1.25 percent - 1.5 percent for full year 2016

* Says co expects to invest approximately $15 million in redevelopment projects in 2016

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Felcor lodging trust inc says "during 2016, we plan to invest approximately $60 million in renovations as part of our long-term capital plan"

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.28

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.88 to $0.90