10 months ago
BRIEF-KBR awarded program management contract change order for UK's ministry of defence
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-KBR awarded program management contract change order for UK's ministry of defence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* KBR awarded significant program management contract change order for UK's ministry of defence, increasing fourth quarter backlog

* KBR inc says change order has a total value for joint venture of approximately $1.4 billion

* Says revenue associated with change order is estimated to be $736 million

* KBR inc says change order will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's government services business segment during Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

