BRIEF-Crown Castle announces agreement to acquire FiberNet
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 1:20 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Crown Castle announces agreement to acquire FiberNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp

* Crown Castle announces agreement to acquire Fibernet

* To acquire FPL Fibernet Holdings LLC and certain other subsidiaries of Nextera Energy Inc for about $1.5 billion in cash

* In first year of co's ownership, transaction is expected to contribute approximately $105 to $110 million to gross margin

* Acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") per share upon closing

* Pro forma for proposed acquisition, Crown Castle will own or have rights to approximately 28,500 route miles of fiber

* In first year of co's ownership, deal expected to contribute about $15 to $20 million of general and administrative expenses

* Transaction includes approximately $5 million in annual cash flows associated with a customer lease

* Pro forma for proposed acquisition, Crown Castle will own or have rights to approximately 28,500 route miles of fiber Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

