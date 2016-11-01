FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 3:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Assurance Aubin Insurance Brokers Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Co-operators General Insurance Co

* Co-Operators General Insurance Co - current clients of brokerage to be notified of change in ownership

* Co-Operators General Insurance Co says brokerage's portfolio includes personal and commercial insurance policies

* Co-Operators General Insurance Co-brokerage's existing insurance coverage to remain in effect with no changes to premiums/coverage for current policies' terms

* The Co-Operators acquires Assurance Aubin Insurance Brokers Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

