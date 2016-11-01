BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Assurance Aubin Insurance Brokers Ltd

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Co-operators General Insurance Co
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co - current clients of brokerage to be notified of change in ownership
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co says brokerage's portfolio includes personal and commercial insurance policies
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co-brokerage's existing insurance coverage to remain in effect with no changes to premiums/coverage for current policies' terms
* The Co-Operators acquires Assurance Aubin Insurance Brokers Ltd.