BRIEF-WPC signs agreement with Mandalay resources to buy Lupin gold mine, Ulu gold project

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wpc Resources Inc:

* WPC signs definitive agreement with Mandalay resources to acquire the Lupin gold mine and the Ulu gold project

* Upon completion ,Mandalay will own 20 million common shares of WPC

* Upon completion, Mandalay will have right to acquire up to additional 16 million common shares of WPC upon conversion of convertible note

* Signed a definitive agreement with Mandalay resources corporation to acquire its 100%-owned subsidiary, Lupin mines incorporated