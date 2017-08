Nov 1 (Reuters) - Park Lawn Corp :

* Park Lawn Corporation announces C$40 million bought deal offering

* Will issue, on a "bought deal" basis, 2.5 million common shares at a price of $16.00 per common share

* Park Lawn Corp- Intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay indebtedness under company's revolving credit facility