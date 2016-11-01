FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT announces $25 mln Equity Offering
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 7:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT announces $25 mln Equity Offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - True North Commercial REIT:

* True North Commercial REIT says to sell on a bought deal basis 3.9 million trust units of reit at a price of $6.35 per trust unit

* To use net proceeds of offering to fund potential future acquisitions,to repay indebtedness owing under existing credit facilities

* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces $25 million equity offering and key 272,700 sq. ft. Lease renewal with its largest tenant-the federal government of Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

