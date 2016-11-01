FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Dorsey's Square Inc reports 32 pct jump in qrtly revenue
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 9:00 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Dorsey's Square Inc reports 32 pct jump in qrtly revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Square Inc :

* Square Inc qtrly GPV rose 39 percent y-o-y

* Square - Transaction Revenue was $388 million in the third quarter of 2016, up 38 pct from the third quarter of 2015

* Square - software and data product revenue was $35 million in the third quarter of 2016, up 140 pct from the third quarter of 2015

* Square Inc qtrly revenue $439 million, up 32 pct yoy

* Square Inc - hardware revenue in the quarter was $8 million, up 94 pct from the third quarter of 2015

* Square Inc- qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Square Inc qtrly adjusted revenue $178 million, up 51% yoy

* Square Inc - in the third quarter of 2016, starbucks transaction revenue was $7 million

* Square Inc sees FY total net revenue $1.695 billion to $1.700 billion

* Square Inc sees FY adjusted revenue $677 million to $680 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $430.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Square announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2feGagk] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.