November 1, 2016 / 9:35 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Plantronics Inc's Q2 results meet guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Plantronics Inc :

* On track for non-GAAP operating margin improvement in fiscal year 2017, compared with prior year

* Plantronics Inc - sees Q3 net revenues of $227 million to $237 million

* Sees non-GAAP diluted eps of $0.77 to $0.87 for fiscal year 2017

* Plantronics Inc - sees Q3 non-gaap diluted EPS of $0.77 to $0.87

* Plantronics Inc - sees Q3 gaap diluted EPS of $0.57 to $0.67

* Plantronics Inc - for full fiscal year, expecting to invest between $25 million and $30 million in capital expenditures

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $231.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 results meet guidance; GAAP and non-GAAP EPS grew by 21pct and 17pct, unified communications and consumer continue to drive growth

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 revenue $216.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

