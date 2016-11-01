FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ultimate reports Q3 2016 financial results
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ultimate reports Q3 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ultimate Software Group Inc :

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $210 million

* Ultimate Software Group Inc sees Q4 operating margin, on non-GAAP basis of approximately 23%

* Ultimate Software Group Inc sees FY 2016 total revenues to increase in excess of 24% over 2016

* Ultimate Software Group Inc sees FY 2016 operating margin, on a non-gaap basis, in excess of 21%

* Ultimate reports Q3 2016 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue $197 million versus I/B/E/S view $196.9 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

