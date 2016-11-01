FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Western union Q3 earnings per share $0.44
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Western union Q3 earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Western Union Co :

* Western Union Co says for full year, company narrowed its revenue outlook and affirmed its EPS outlook range of $1.60 to $1.70

* Sees 2016 revenue decrease of approximately 1pct, or an increase of approximately 3pct on constant currency basis

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $5.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Western Union Co qtrly consumer-to-consumer (c2c) revenues declined 1pct, or increased 1% on a constant currency basis

* Western Union Co qtrly consumer-to-business (c2b) revenues declined 3 pct in quarter, or increased 11pct on a constant currency basis

* Western union reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 revenue fell 2 percent to $1.4 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

