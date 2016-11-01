FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mcgrath Rentcorp announces results for third quarter 2016
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mcgrath Rentcorp announces results for third quarter 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mcgrath Rentcorp :

* Dividend rate increased 2pct to $0.255 per share for Q3 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2015

* Mcgrath Rentcorp- co expects income from operations and earnings per diluted share for Q4 to be comparable to, or slightly below, same period in 2015

* Mcgrath Rentcorp announces results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 revenue $122 million versus I/B/E/S view $114.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

