FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Zagg reports Q3 net sales growth of 87 pct to $124.7 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Zagg reports Q3 net sales growth of 87 pct to $124.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Zagg Inc

* Sees 2016 net sales of $400 - $420 million

* Sees 2016 gross profit margin (as a % of net sales) in a range of low to mid 30's

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $52 - $55 million

* Zagg reports third quarter 2016 net sales growth of 87 pct to $124.7 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 loss per share $0.25

* Q3 sales $124.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $121.8 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales $400 million to $420 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.