BRIEF-Zagg reports Q3 net sales growth of 87 pct to $124.7 mln

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Zagg Inc

* Sees 2016 net sales of $400 - $420 million

* Sees 2016 gross profit margin (as a % of net sales) in a range of low to mid 30's

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $52 - $55 million

* Zagg reports third quarter 2016 net sales growth of 87 pct to $124.7 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 loss per share $0.25

* Q3 sales $124.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $121.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S