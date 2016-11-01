FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp announces Q3 results
November 1, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp announces Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp :

* Big 5 Sporting Goods - approved a 20 pct increase in company's quarterly cash dividend from current rate of $0.125 per share to $0.15 per share

* For fiscal 2016 Q4, company expects same store sales to be in positive mid-single-digit range

* Sees Q4 earnings per diluted share to be in range of $0.25 to $0.35.

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 sales $279 million versus I/B/E/S view $274.6 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 6.8 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

