BRIEF-WebMD reports strong third quarter results

Nov 1 (Reuters) - WebMD Health Corp :

* Sees Q4 net income to be approximately $32 million to $37 million, an increase of approximately 15pct to 35 pctfrom prior year period

* WebMD reports strong third quarter revenue and earnings growth

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 revenue $171.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $170.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.88 to $1.97

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $200 million to $210 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $698 million to $708 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S