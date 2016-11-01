BRIEF-WebMD reports strong third quarter results

Nov 1 (Reuters) - WebMD Health Corp :
* Sees Q4 net income to be approximately $32 million to $37 million, an increase of approximately 15pct to 35 pctfrom prior year period
* WebMD reports strong third quarter revenue and earnings growth
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 revenue $171.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $170.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.88 to $1.97
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $200 million to $210 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $698 million to $708 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S