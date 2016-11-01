FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Newfield Exploration reports Q3 earnings per share $0.24
November 1, 2016 / 8:30 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Newfield Exploration reports Q3 earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Newfield Exploration Co

* Newfield exploration - fy 2016 domestic net production is now expected to be 53.7 - 54.1 mmboe,total co net production guidance raised to 58.8 - 59.2 mmboe

* Newfield exploration co - 2016 capital investments are now expected to be approximately $750 million

* Newfield exploration reports results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 revenue $392 million versus i/b/e/s view $401.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

