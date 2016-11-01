BRIEF-Newfield Exploration reports Q3 earnings per share $0.24

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Newfield Exploration Co

* Newfield exploration - fy 2016 domestic net production is now expected to be 53.7 - 54.1 mmboe,total co net production guidance raised to 58.8 - 59.2 mmboe

* Newfield exploration co - 2016 capital investments are now expected to be approximately $750 million

* Newfield exploration reports results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 revenue $392 million versus i/b/e/s view $401.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23