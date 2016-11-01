Nov 1 Ixia

* Ixia announces financial results for 2016 third quarter

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $123.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $118.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S