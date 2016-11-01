BRIEF-Inphi to acquire ClariPhy Communications for $275 mln
* Inphi Corp - deal also includes assumption of certain liabilities at close
Nov 1 Tableau Software Inc
* Board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $200 million of tableau's common stock
* Q3 license revenue grew to $116.7 million, up 7% year over year
* Tableau reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.40
* Q3 revenue $206.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $213.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Matador Resources -Qtrly record average daily total production of about 29,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of 5% sequentially
* Acadia Healthcare reports third quarter financial results consistent with previously announced preliminary financial results