Nov 1 Tableau Software Inc

* Board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $200 million of tableau's common stock

* Q3 license revenue grew to $116.7 million, up 7% year over year

* Tableau reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.40

* Q3 revenue $206.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $213.8 million

