Nov 1 Paycom Software Inc

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $326.5 million to $328.5 million

* Paycom software inc sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA in range of $14 million to $16 million

* Paycom software inc sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA in range of $88 million to $90 million

* Paycom software, Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $85 million to $87 million

* Q3 revenue $77.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $76.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S