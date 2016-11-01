BRIEF-Inphi to acquire ClariPhy Communications for $275 mln
* Inphi Corp - deal also includes assumption of certain liabilities at close
Nov 1 Lifelock Inc
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $174.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lifelock announces 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q3 earnings per share $0.15
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.40 to $0.42
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $172 million to $174 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $666 million to $668 million
* Q3 revenue $170.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $168.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Matador Resources -Qtrly record average daily total production of about 29,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of 5% sequentially
* Acadia Healthcare reports third quarter financial results consistent with previously announced preliminary financial results