BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings says Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.27

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chuy's Holdings Inc

* Chuy's holdings inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 0.3% as compared to same period in 2015

* Chuy's holdings, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 excluding items

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 revenue $85.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.5 million

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $1.05 to $1.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S