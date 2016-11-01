BRIEF-ICF reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 1 (Reuters) - ICF International Inc -

* Says total backlog was a record $2.2 billion at end of Q3 of 2016

* ICF reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 revenue $306.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $302 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.91 to $2.96

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.45 to $2.50

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.185 billion to $1.195 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: