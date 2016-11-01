BRIEF-Frontier Communications reports 2016 third quarter results

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp

* Frontier Communications Corp- Outlook for 2017 adjusted EBITDA reaffirmed

* Frontier Communications Corp- For full year 2016, expects adjusted free cash flow - between $920 million and $950 million

* Frontier Communications Corp- For full year 2016, expects capital expenditures between $1,250 million and $1,275 million

* Frontier Communications Corp-In Q3, annualized cost synergy target is now $1.4 billion, up from $1.25 billion target outlined in Q2 earnings report

* Frontier Communications- Sees cost synergies of $400 million to be achieved by mid-year 2019, including $250 million anticipated to be achieved by mid-year 2017

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $9.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Frontier Communications reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $2.524 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.57 billion

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: