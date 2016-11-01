BRIEF-Denny's Corporation reports results for third quarter 2016

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dennys Corp

* Dennys Corp says for full year 2016 to open 45 to 50 new restaurant, with net restaurant growth of 15 to 20 restaurants

* Dennys Corp sees full year 2016 total operating revenue between $506 and $509 million including franchise and licensing revenue between $139 and $140 million

* Dennys Corp sees cash capital expenditures between $33 and $35 million for 2016

* FY2016 revenue view $506.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Denny's Corporation reports results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: