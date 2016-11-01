BRIEF-Cavium announces financial results for Q3 2016

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Cavium Inc :

* Cavium Inc - net revenue in Q3 of 2016 was $168.1 million, a 56.9 pct sequential increase from $107.2 million reported in Q2 of 2016

* Cavium Inc qtrly gaap loss $0.23

* Cavium Inc - in Q3 of 2016, non-GAAP net income was $28.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share

* Q3 revenue view $160.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cavium announces financial results for Q3 2016

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 loss per share $0.23

* Q3 revenue $168.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $160 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))