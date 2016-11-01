FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
BRIEF-Healthways reports Q3 2016 financial results
November 1, 2016 / 8:45 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Healthways reports Q3 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Healthways Inc :

* Healthways Inc- continue to expect to end 2016 with revenue greater than $500 million

* FY2016 revenue view $501.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Healthways reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 revenue $125 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

