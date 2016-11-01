FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Etsy reports 33% revenue growth in third quarter 2016
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Etsy reports 33% revenue growth in third quarter 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Etsy Inc -

* Etsy Inc says increasing 2016 financial guidance

* Sees revenue growth of at least 30% in 2016

* Sees 2016 gross margin of at least 65%

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 14%

* Etsy Inc says cfo, kristina salen, has decided to leave company at end of march 2017

* Etsy Inc says intends to launch a formal search immediately for CFO replacement

* Etsy, Inc. reports 33% revenue growth in the third quarter 2016 and raises full year guidance

* Q3 revenue $87.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

