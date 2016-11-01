FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Viavi Q1 earnings per share $0.10
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 9:55 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Viavi Q1 earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Viavi Solutions Inc -

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $210.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viavi announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05 to $0.08

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $187 million to $207 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $210.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

