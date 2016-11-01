FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2016 / 9:00 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Kadant sees FY 2016 revenue $412-$416 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kadant Inc :

* Kadant Inc- for Q4 of 2016, expect to achieve GAAP diluted EPS of $0.57 to $0.63

* Kadant Inc-raising GAAP diluted EPS guidance for 2016 to $2.76 to $2.82, revised from previous guidance of $2.75 to $2.8

* Kadant Inc- for FY 2016, adjusted diluted EPS guidance is $2.99 to $3.05

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $419.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kadant reports 2016 third quarter and nine month results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.82

* Q3 revenue $106 million versus I/B/E/S view $103.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.99 to $3.05 excluding items

* Raises FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share view to $2.76 to $2.82

* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.57 to $0.63

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $98 million to $102 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $412 million to $416 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

